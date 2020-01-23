Slash on new Guns N’ Roses album: There’s material, there’s recording and there’s s*** going on

Slash has spoken once again about the highly anticipated new Guns N’ Roses studio album.

The guitarist confirmed in May last year that new material was in the works, with his bandmember Richard Fortus checking in earlier this month to say he hoped new music from the band would emerge this year.

And in a new interview with Guitar where he was asked if he’d be willing to share any new information about the record, Slash replied: “There’s been no definitive answer on anything and I’ll just keep keep to that.

“Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now.

“It’s just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there’s material and there’s recording and there’s shit going on, but we’re not really sure what we’re doing with it right now.”

When it was pointed out that the music industry has changed a lot since the last time Guns N’ Roses released an album, Slash responded: “Yeah! And there’s a handful people who said, ’Make a record and go old school.’ And there’s a handful of people that are like, ’We don’t even know what buying a record is any more!’”

Guns N’ Roses will hit the road on the next leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour from January 31 when they play at Miami’s American Airlines Arena. They’ll then return to the UK and Europe later in the year for further dates.

Guns N’ Roses 2020 tour dates

Jan 31: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

Mar 14: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 18: San Jose Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma, Costa Rica

Mar 21: Quito Estadio Olímpico Altahualpa, Equador

Mar 24: Lima Estadio Universidada San Marcos, Peru

Mar 27: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile

Mar 29: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina

Apr 03: Sau Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

Apr 05: Bogota Estereo Picnic, Colombia

May 20: Lisbon Passeio Martim De Alges, Portugal

May 23: Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 29: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

May 30: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jun 02: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 06: Stockholm Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 14: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jun 19: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 21: Landgraaf Pinkpop, Netherlands

Jun 27: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland