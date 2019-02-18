Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators celebrate Euro tour in new video

Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released a video showcasing their track The Call Of The Wild.

The song features on their latest album Living The Dream, which launched in September last year, with the video celebrating their current European tour.

The Sturge Media-directed shoot was filmed in Poland earlier this year and features concert footage and backstage clips. Check it out below.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s World On Fire, Slash said previously: “It's a natural progression, for sure. I think it has a little more diversity – some of the ideas are not really what I would consider to be predictable.

“The record is also a bit more structured, with songs that are shorter and more to the point than last time."

Following their European tour, Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators will return to North America for a run of shows throughout July and August.

Last week, Slash reported that work on new Guns N’ Roses material was in the works.