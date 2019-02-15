Slash confirms that new Guns N’ Roses material is in the works

Earlier this week, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus reported the band were planning to do “more recording” in the coming months for a new album.

He had previously said that the record could be with us in the near future and that a new single before the end of 2019 was a possibility.

Now Slash has confirmed that the wheels are in motion in an interview with TVK's Rock City.

He says: “Axl, Duff, myself and Richard have all talked about… there's material and stuff going on already for a new record.

“It's just, with Guns N’ Roses, you don't go, ‘Oh, there's a plan, and it's gonna be like this,' because that's not how it works.

“Basically, the only real answer to give is we're hoping to put a new record out, and we'll just see what happens when it happens."

Speaking with Classic Rock in August last year about the possibility of a new Guns N’ Roses album, Slash said: “I think everybody thinks it’s a good idea, and everybody would like to do it.

"There’s no shortage of ideas from everybody involved, but we’ve been so busy on the road there hasn’t really been time to go in and sit down and go, ‘Okay, we’re going to make a record.’”

Slash is currently on the road across the UK with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators in support of their latest album Living The Dream.