Slash ft Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators announce North American tour

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have announced a North American tour which will take place this summer.

The band will kick off the run of 17 shows with a performance at The Warfield Theater in San Francisco on July 15 and wrap up at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on August 13.

The tour has been lined up in support of the band’s latest album Living The Dream, which launched in September last year via Slash's own label Snakepit Records and Roadrunner Records.

Speaking previously about the follow-up to 2014’s World On Fire, Slash said: “It's a natural progression, for sure. I think it has a little more diversity – some of the ideas are not really what I would consider to be predictable.

“The record is also a bit more structured, with songs that are shorter and more to the point than last time."

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators will return to Europe later this week for a run of 21 shows.

Slash ft Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators: Living The Dream

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators return with their first album since 2014's World On Fire - featuring the tracks Driving Rain, Mind Your Manners and My Antidote.View Deal

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators 2019 North American tour

Jul 15:San Francisco The Warfield Theater, CA

Jul 17: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Jul 18: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Jul 20: EdmontonConvention Theatre, AB

Jul 21: Calgary Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, AB

Jul 23:Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Jul 25: Milwaukee Pabst Theatre, WI

Jul 26: Windsor Colosseum at Caesars, ON

Jul 29: Toronto Rebel, ON

Jul 31: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

Aug 01: Northfields Hard Rock Northfields Park, OH

Aug 03: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Casino Theatre, MN

Aug 06: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Aug 07: Fort Wayne Performance Pavillion at Sweetwater, IN

Aug 09: Council Bluffs Stir Cove, IA

Aug 12: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Aug 13: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL