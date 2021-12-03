Slash and Myles Kennedy share Fill My World, single two from their new album 4

Slash and Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have shared a second single, Fill My World, from their forthcoming fourth album 4.

Recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Airbourne), 4 is scheduled for release on February 11 via Gibson Records. The album’s first single, The River Is Rising, was released in October.



The quintet also previously unveiled plans for a 28 city North American headline tour for early 2022. The River Is Rising tour kicks off at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon on February 8, and runs through to March 26, where it will close with a show at the Hard Rock Live venue in Orlando, Florida.

The tour will call at:

Feb 08 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

Feb 09: Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

Feb 11: Cache Creek Casino Resort Brooks, CA

Feb 12: The Warfield San Francisco, CA

Feb 15: Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ

Feb 16: Harrah’s Resort Southern CA Valley Center CA

Feb 18: YouTube Theater Los Angeles, CA

Feb 19: Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, NV

Feb 22: Delta Hall Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 23: Paramount Theatre Denver, CO

Feb 25: Arvest Bank Theatre The Midland Kansas City, MO

Feb 26: Mystic Lake Casino Mystic Showroom Prior Lake, MN

Feb 28: Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI



Mar 02: Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL

Mar 04: The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, CAN

Mar 05: The Vine at Del Lago Waterloo, NY

Mar 07: House of Blues Boston, MA

Mar 09: The Fillmore Silver Springs, MD

Mar 11: Tropicana Atlantic City, NJ

Mar 12: Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Mar 14: Dominion Energy Center Richmond, VA

Mar 16: Grand Ole Opry Nashville, TN

Mar 18: Coca Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA

Mar 19: Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC

Mar 21: The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Mar 23: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

Mar 25: Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL

Mar 26: Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL