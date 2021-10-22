Slash and Myles Kennedy share The River Is Rising, the first taste of new album 4

Slash and Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will release a new album, 4, in February, and you can hear the collection’s first single The River Is Rising right now.

The song is the opening track on the quintet’s forthcoming album, which will arrive via Snakepit Records/Gibson Records on February 11. The album will be the first to be released on the iconic guitar brand’s new record label.

“This is pretty much a live record, from my stand point,” says Myles Kennedy. “You're just trying to kind of document where you are at that point in life, and do it in an authentic way.”



“It’s us playing in the moment,” says Slash. “And that’s what we were going for.”

A video for the single will premiere today (October 22), at 3:30pm UK time, 7:30 am Pacific Time.

The track listing for 4, the follow-up to 2018’s Living The Dream, is as follows:

01. The River Is Rising

02. Whatever Gets You By

03. C’est la vie

04. The Path Less Followed

05: Actions Speak Louder Than Words

06: Spirit Love

07: Fill My World

08: April Fool

09: Call Off The Dogs

10: Fall Back To Earth



“It's an honour to be the first release on the new Gibson Records,” says Slash. “It's a zenith in our partnership for sure and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It's perfect."