Skating Polly share raucous video for new single Camelot

Skating Polly have released a video for their new single Camelot, exclusively with Louder.

It’s the latest song taken from the trio’s latest album The Make It All Show, which was released earlier this year via El Camino Media.

Skating Polly - The Make It All Show Tracklisting 1. Classless Act

2. Little Girl Blue and the Battle Envy

3. Free Will At Ease

4. Queen For A Day (ft Exene Cervenka)

5. They're Cheap

6. Long Ride

7. Camelot

8. Hollywood Factory

9. This Vacation

10. Flatwound Strings

11. Don't Leave Me Gravity Buy from Amazon

Speaking about the video, vocalist Kelli Mayo says: "This is the most chaotic and energetic performance video we’ve ever had. It captures the essence of a punk show with great lighting and colours that make you wanna lick the screen.

"There’s so many moments throughout that always make me smile. Love the little kids, love the unfortunate crowd surfer who did not get caught – he’s okay! – and Arrow and Henri from Starcrawler had me cracking up through out the whole shoot. Those two are powerhouses, they never run out of energy.

"Also Allison Wolfe from Bratmobile crowd surfed for the first time ever in the video!”

Skating Polly will head out on tour next month, with shows planned in the UK and Europe. Find full dates at the bottom of the page.

Check out the video for Camelot below.

Sep 06: Groningen Vera, Netherlands

Sep 07: Bielefeld Extra Blues Bar, Germany

Sep 09: Den Haag Paard, Netherlands

Sep 10: London Sebright Arms, UK

Sep 11: Newport Le Pub, UK

Sep 13: Bristol The Thunderbolt, UK

Sep 14: Leicester Firebug, UK

Sep 15: Glasgow Broadcast, UK

Sep 16: Birmingham Hare And Hounds, UK

Sep 17: Grimsby Yardbirds Rock Club, UK

Sep 18: Paris L’Olympic Cafe, France

Sep 19: Orleans Blue Devils, France

Sep 20: Chambery Le Brin de Zinc, France

Sep 22: Siegen Vortex Surfer Musikclub, Germany