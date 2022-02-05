Silent Skies release new video for the emotive Let It Hurt

Cinematic prog duo Silent Skies, aka Evergrey's Tom S. Englund and pianist Vikram Shankar, have released a video for their emotive new single Let It Hurt, which you can watch below. It's taken from the duo's second album Nectar, which was released through Napalm Records on February 4.

“To celebrate the release of Nectar, we are thrilled to unveil this video for Let It Hurt, directed with a subtle and artistic touch by our dear friend Patric Ullaeus," says Shankar. "Let It Hurt was one of the first pieces of music written for Nectar, and its composition was a dramatic catalyst for the way the rest of the album would turn out; writing and listening back to Let It Hurt gave us immediate and intuitive visions of some of the new ground Nectar was to cover.

"It provides a window into some of the new sonic possibilities of the record, while simultaneously harkening back to the intimate core nucleus of Silent Skies that fans know well: piano, vocals, strings, and heart-rending honesty. We hope you enjoy Nectar as much as we enjoyed making it!”

The pair hooked up after Englund heard Shankar's own cover of Evergrey's Distance on YouTube: “I heard an instant musicality coming from him” says Englund. "He can take one chord and add one melody note and immediately you understand he has this deep musical knowledge.”

The follow-up to the band's 2020 debut Satellites, Nectar was produced by Englund and Shankar themselves and mixed/mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, drawing inspiration from producers and composers such as Olafur Arnalds, Nils Frahm and Ludovico Einaudi, and bands ranging from Sigur Rós to Anathema.

Get Nectar.

