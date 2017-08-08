Sikth team up with Periphery’s Spencer Sotelo for new video

Sixth have released a new video for Cracks Of Light.

The song and the video features a guest appearance from Periphery vocalist Spencer Sotelo, with the track taken from Sikth’s latest album The Future In Whose Eyes? which arrived June 2 via new label Millennium Night.

Vocalist and songwriter Mikee W Goodman says of the collaboration and video: “I met up with Spencer in Manchester. We literally found a cloak room, put a white sheet up and got the shots.

“Very DIY but it looks great! I think it came out really well, the black and white vibe is cool.”

He adds: “I have had a lot of positive messages from fans thanking me for the lyrics in this song. Cracks Of Light is a dark song but it does have a positive message.

“Inspiration comes from my own battles with depression and trying to find light through the darkness. Some days people have to go through such sadness to find the happiness. People learn a lot more about themselves in certain situations like this.”

Sixth have a handful of festival appearances planned for this summer, with their next set scheduled for this coming weekend’s Brutal Assault festival in the Czech Republic. They’ll also play six shows across the UK in December.

Find out more below.

Aug 12: Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 19: Bristol ArcTanGent Festival, UK

Aug 28: Portsmouth Victorious Festival, UK

Dec 02: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Dec 03: Glasgow Garage, UK

Dec 04: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Dec 06: Bristol SWX, UK

Dec 07: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Dec 08: London KOKO, UK

The secret world of SiKth's Mikee Goodman