Listen to new Sikth track No Wishbones

Sikth have released a lyric video for their brand new track No Wishbones.

It’s taken from the band’s as-yet-untiled third album which is scheduled to launch on May 26 via Millennium Night. It’ll be their first full-length since 2006’s Death Of A Dead Day.

Sikth’s Mikee Goodman says: “No Wishbones was inspired by travelling to many places around the world and seeing the extremes of poverty and how some people have to live their lives, while also observing the financial wealth of others in those very places. It affected me deeply.

“Anyway, the song is just a reflection. I say in the lyrics I am just a commentator observing, like many of us.”

Album sessions are continuing, with Goodman revealing it’s not all been plain sailing.

He explains: “This has been the most stressful album I can remember making – it has pushed some of us to our limits and some beyond.

“I must say that from hearing songs back now I am starting to think we have created something very special here.

“I think this is going to shake things up in the heavy musical world. We have pushed ourselves that bit further on this one.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Sikth were last week confirmed for this year’s ArcTanGent festival which will take place in Bristol, UK, on August 17-19. They’re currently on the road with Trivium.

