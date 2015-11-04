Sikth release Philistine promo

Sikth have released a video for their track Philistine Philosophies.

The song is taken from upcoming mini-album Opacities, released on December 4 via Peaceville Records.

On the concept for the video, vocalist Mikee Goodman says: “I thought the band should be presented as individuals. I felt a full band performance shot was not right for us. It was a really intense editing process. I created full screens beforehand to play behind the band.

“The animation and puppet design was by a man called Gavin Sodo I worked with before. I think they look amazing. In order to create places that look out of this world, I thought this was the best way.”

Sikth tour the UK in December.