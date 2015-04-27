Sikth return with EP and tour

SikTh will release a new EP and have announced a five-date UK tour.

The as-yet-untiled record will be the band’s first material since 2006’s Death Of A Dead Day and they’ve launched a PledgeMusic pre-order campaign to support the release.

Mainman Mikee W Goodman says: “We did not realise our music had spread so far! I believe we have amongst the most passionate and energetic fans in the world. I am honoured to play to them.

“But what we have been asked most is about new music. My desire to make new SikTh music is as strong as it’s ever been. I can’t wait to get started!”

Guitarist Dan Weller adds: “We’ve always maintained that more music would emerge one day and for the first time in years it feels like now is the time.

“We had an amazing time travelling round the world last year. Having a chance to reconnect with our fans was very special for us.”

The run of five live dates kicks off at Glasgow’s Classic Grand on December 5 and wraps up at London’s Forum on the 12th. Tickets will be available from Wednesday (April 29) directly through the band’s Pledge page.

Goodman recently revealed he’d renamed his Outpatients project Outside The Coma. They’ll support Dir En Grey in London on May 24.

Dec 05: Glasgow Classic Grand

Dec 06: Manchester Academy 2

Dec 10: Bristol Marble Factory

Dec 11: Birmingham Academy 2

Dec 12: London Forum