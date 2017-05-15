Sikth release destructive video for new track Golden Cufflinks

Sikth have released a video for their new track Golden Cufflinks.

It features on the band’s upcoming album The Future In Whose Eyes? which will launch on June 2 via new label Millennium Night, which has been set up by Snapper Music – the home of Peaceville and Kscope.

The video was produced and directed by the band’s Mikee Goodman, who reveals his thoughts behind the promo and the lyrics.

He says: “When I wrote the lyrics for Golden Cufflinks they were initially inspired by the amount of live music venues that are being closed and a feeling that rock culture is in decline. The venue which sticks out to me the most is the famous London Astoria.

“Some of the best Sikth shows were in the LA2 and main Astoria. I went a lot as a fan as well. So when that was closed and knocked down to make way for Crossrail it really was a sad and defining moment in rock history for me and many others.”

Goodman continues: “I think places of such rich history and cultural importance should be protected and preserved. I see this happening across the country and world – so many other venues being shut down and how scenes and golden eras come and go.

“You see the businessmen buying up cities to turn them into the most profitable and bland form. It follows a similar theme from our song Bland Street Bloom from Death Of A Dead Day. This happens in many cities, it is not just about London. Golden Cufflinks is a reflection and commentary of this kind of happening.”

The Future In Whose Eyes? is now available for pre-order, while the cover art, tracklist and Sikth’s tour dates can be found below.

Sikth The Future In Whose Eyes? tracklist

Vivid Century Of The Narcissist? The Aura This Ship Has Sailed Weavers Of Woe Cracks Of Light Golden Cufflinks The Moon’s Been Gone For Hours Riddles Of Humanity No Wishbones Ride The Illusion When It Rains

Jun 07: Bournemouth Sound Circus, UK

Jun 09: Download Festival, UK

Aug 09: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 17: Bristol ArcTanGent, UK

Sikth stream track and announce new album