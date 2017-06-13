Sikth announce UK headline tour

Sikth have announced a headline UK tour which will take place later this year.

The shows will kick off at Manchester’s Academy 3 on December 2 and wrap up with a set at London’s KOKO on December 8.

The live dates have been scheduled in support of the band’s latest album The Future In Whose Eyes? which came out earlier this month via Sikth’s new label Millennium Night, which has been set up by Snapper Music – the home of Peaceville and Kscope.

The prog metal outfit’s Mikee W Goodman says: “It’s so great how well received our album has been so far. After touring the USA and Europe it’s a huge buzz to be able to come back and headline UK again.

“Even more exciting as we are going to play so many of the new album songs at the shows!”

Tickets for the live dates will go on general sale from Friday, June 16 via the band’s Facebook page.

Last month, Sikth released a video for their track Golden Cufflinks.

The band will play two live shows ahead of their winter tour, including an appearance at Bristol’s ArcTanGent on August 19. Find a full list of Sikth’s live dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Aug 12: Jaromer Brutal Asault, Czech Republic

Aug 19: Bristol ArcTanGent, UK

Dec 02: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Dec 03: Glasgow Garage, UK

Dec 04: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Dec 06: Bristol SWX, UK

Dec 07: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Dec 08: London KOKO, UK

The secret world of SiKth's Mikee Goodman

Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+