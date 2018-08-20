Shineback premiere video for new single Consider Her Ways

Shineback have premiered their video for new single Consider Her Ways exclusively with Prog.

The track will feature on the Simon Godfrey-led project’s upcoming second album Dial, which will launch on September 14 via Bad Elephant Music.

Godfrey tells Prog: “Consider Her Ways is based upon the short story of the same name by author John Wyndham.

“It features guitarist Dec Burke (Frost*/AudioPlastik) and the song is about how one half of the human race can sometimes completely fail to comprehend the lives the other half.

“This tune is part of the wider album theme of how misunderstood we can all be.”

Dial was composed, performed and produced by Godfrey and Robert Ramsay and, along with Burke, features special guests Hywel Bennett, Joe Cardillo, Tom Hyatt , Ray Weston, Matt Stevens, Karl Eisenhart, Daniel Zambas and Henry Rogers.

Dial is now available for pre-order, while the cover art and tracklist can be seen below, along with the new video.

Shineback - Dial

1. Lies And Consequences

2. I Love You From Memory

3. Consider Her Ways

4. Dial

5. Here I Am

6. The Gentleman

7. Me vs Me

8. Without Words

9. Let Her Sleep

10. My New Reward

11. Kill Devil Hills