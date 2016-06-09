Shearwater release animated lyric video for Pale Kings

A still from the Pale Kings video

Shearwater have released an animated lyric video for their track Pale Kings.

The song is taken from latest album Jet Plane And Oxbow, released earlier this year via Sub Pop. The video was created by Matthew Watkins.

Jet Plane And Oxbow is their first release since 2014’s Missing Islands: Demos And Outtakes 2007-2012 and is described as their “loudest record” to date and a “leap forward that fans always believed they would make.”

The Texas-based band have a number of European tour dates lined up for this summer.

Jun 11: Antwerp Bourla, Belgium

Jun 12: London Field Day Festival, UK

Jun 14: Rotterdam Rotown, Netherlands

Jun 15: Aachen Musikbunker, Germany

Jun 16: Kriens B-Sides Festival, Switzerland

Jun 17: Sion Le Port Franc, Switzerland

Jun 18: Ravenna Hana B, Italy

Jun 22: Zagreb INMusic Festival, Croatia

Jun 23: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Jun 24: Ebensee Kino Ebensee, Austria

Jun 26: Budapest A38, Hungary

Jun 27: Vienna Arena, Austria

Jun 28: Munich Strom, Germany

Jun 29: Minster Gleis 22, Germany

Jun 30: Groningen Vera, Netherlands

Jul 01: The Hague Paard Van Troje, Netherlands

Jul 02: Elsloo Conincx Pop Festival, Netherlands