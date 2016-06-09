Shearwater release animated lyric video for Pale Kings

Shearwater have released an animated lyric video for their track Pale Kings.
The song is taken from latest album Jet Plane And Oxbow, released earlier this year via Sub Pop. The video was created by Matthew Watkins.
Jet Plane And Oxbow is their first release since 2014’s Missing Islands: Demos And Outtakes 2007-2012 and is described as their “loudest record” to date and a “leap forward that fans always believed they would make.”
The Texas-based band have a number of European tour dates lined up for this summer.
Shearwater remaining 2016 tour dates
Jun 11: Antwerp Bourla, Belgium
Jun 12: London Field Day Festival, UK
Jun 14: Rotterdam Rotown, Netherlands
Jun 15: Aachen Musikbunker, Germany
Jun 16: Kriens B-Sides Festival, Switzerland
Jun 17: Sion Le Port Franc, Switzerland
Jun 18: Ravenna Hana B, Italy
Jun 22: Zagreb INMusic Festival, Croatia
Jun 23: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Jun 24: Ebensee Kino Ebensee, Austria
Jun 26: Budapest A38, Hungary
Jun 27: Vienna Arena, Austria
Jun 28: Munich Strom, Germany
Jun 29: Minster Gleis 22, Germany
Jun 30: Groningen Vera, Netherlands
Jul 01: The Hague Paard Van Troje, Netherlands
Jul 02: Elsloo Conincx Pop Festival, Netherlands