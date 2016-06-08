Asia live UK package set for release

Rainman Records have announced that their next release in their British Live Performance Series will feature Asia.

The performance was recorded in Nottingham in 1990 and features bassist and vocalist John Wetton, drummer Carl Palmer, keyboardist Geoff Downes and guitarist Pat Thrall. It’ll launch on June 24.

It features tracks including Only Time Will Tell, Heat Of The Moment, Don’t Cry and The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, which appeared on the band’s Then & Now album, also released in 1990.

Asia’s last studio release was 2014’s Gravitas, which featured guitarist Sam Coulson who replaced Steve Howe in the veteran outfit.

Downes said at the time: “At this stage in our career we don’t answer to anybody. We’re fortunate not to have label dictators like back in the early days.

“You had an A&R guy breathing down your neck who said he didn’t like one song or another. They’re not so much like that – they commission you to do the album and we’ve got free rein in it.”

Asia: British Live Performance Series is available for pre-order.

Asia: British Live Performance Series tracklist