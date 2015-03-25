Stapp out of rehab

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has completed a 90-day rehab stint, bandmate Mark Tremonti reports.

And the guitarist says he hopes Stapp – who in November posted an alarming video of himself claiming he was the target of a US government conspiracy and saying he was living in his truck – is on the mend after his ordeal.

It started when the singer’s wife filed for divorce, citing Stapp’s heavy drug use and attempted suicide. Stapp later lost custody of his kids.

Tremonti tells Loudwire: “Thank God he got through it all and his family got him into treatment. I think he went through a 90-day programme. I know he went to get help and now he’s out of the treatment, so hopefully he stays sober.”

He adds: “Family is the most important thing. You’ve just got to stay sober and clean and provide for your family and be there for your kids. For me, that’s what would always keep me out of trouble.”

Tremonti tried to reach out to Stapp when his breakdown became public last year and Creed bassist Brian Marshall said his bandmate “needed an intervention” in order to prevent him hurting himself or others.

Stapp claimed his bank accounts had been emptied and launched a crowdfunding campaign asking fans for $480,000. The page was later removed.