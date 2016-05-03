Stone Temple Pilots: Scott Stapp was never in line to be our singer

Stone Temple Pilots have shot down rumours that Scott Stapp is their new singer.

The Creed frontman was asked during an interview on radio station Rock 100.5 if he was working with STP, to which he replied: “I can’t say, man, I can’t say. I can’t confirm or deny.”

It led STP – who are searching for a replacement for Chester Bennington – to release a statement which reads: “Despite recent comments, Scott Stapp is not, nor has he ever been considered as the singer for STP.”

Linkin Park frontman Bennington stepped down from his duties with STP last year. The band’s original singer Scott Weiland died in December at the age of 48.

Stapp is continuing his recovery from a public mental breakdown in 2014, after which he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Although he’s not working with STP, Stapp appears to be collaborating with another well-known band.

He tells Rock 100.5: “I’ve been working on a new album with a new group of guys – guys from some pretty well-known rock bands that you guys will know. I can’t really share the details about it, but there’s a lot of good things going on, man, and I’m excited about it.

“I can’t tell you until later in June, when we’ll be making the announcement. This other band that I’m jamming with is its own band with its own band name.”

STP invited fans to apply for the vacant frontman position as they scour the world for the new addition to the band.

Stone Temple Pilots open to female vocalist