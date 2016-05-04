Scott Stapp replaces Scott Weiland in Art Of Anarchy

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has replaced Scott Weiland in supergroup Art Of Anarchy, he’s revealed.

He decided to confirm the news earlier than planned after rumours circulated that he’d joined Stone Temple Pilots in place of Weiland after his death last year – a suggestion the band refuted yesterday.

Instead, he’ll front Art Of Anarchy’s second album, which features guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, formerly of Guns N’ Roses, Disturbed bassist John Moyer plus brothers Jon and Vince Votta.

Stapp says: “I was recently asked what I’m currently working on, and could not reveal details. This led the interviewer to assume it was STP. Evidently my response caused confusion.

“I’m excited to share I’ve been working with Art Of Anarchy. Original announcement was slated for July, along with our first single, and album to follow.

“Art Of Anarchy is the project I was referring to in the interview, not STP. Always been a fan of STP, and I wish them all the best in their search for a new singer.”

Art Of Anarchy released their debut album last year, although the band became mired in controversy almost as soon as they revealed their existence when Weiland branded the project a “scam.” Stone Temple Pilots have been looking for a new frontman since Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington bowed out.

Stapp eyes 2017 Creed reunion