Art Of Anarchy launch debut video

Supergroup Art Of Anarchy – featuring Scott Weiland, Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal and John Moyer – have released their debut video.

It accompanies their track ’Til The Dust Is Gone from their self-titled album, to be launched on June 8 via Century Media.

Although former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver vocalist Weiland appears in the promo, he’s insisted he’s not part of the band. In January he said: “It was something I did when I wasn’t doing anything, but it’s not a band I’m in.”

Guns n’Roses guitarist Bumblefoot later explained: “Scott wants to do his solo thing. We would find a new singer if we did any live shows.”