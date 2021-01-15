Scardust release video for Mist

Israeli progressive metallers Scardust have released a new music video for Mist. The track is taken from their latest album Strangers, which was released last October on M-Theory Audio.

“Mist is the closing song of Strangers and the parallel to Break The Ice, which opens the album”, explains vocalist Noa Gruman. “Now the protagonist has been through experiences that shaped her to become more confident in a way that is less dependent on others. Every relationship we have has a potential of experiences and memories that may or may not happen if the relationship continues. Even after many years, some sides of those we know best are still unfamiliar to us, so what might happen if we go and part ways?”

Gruman has just guested on Therion's new album Leviathan. Recently the singer has guested on Amorphis' 2018 record Queen of Time, Orphaned Land's 2018 album Unsung Prophets and Dead Messiahs and Ayreon’s recently released Transitus.

Strangers was mixed by Yonatan Kossov and mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Arch Enemy).

Get Strangers.