Therion release new video for Leviathan

Swedish prog metallers Therion have released a new lyric video for Leviathan which you can watch in full below. Leviathan is the title track of the band's upcoming album, the band's seventeenth, which will be released through Nuclear Blast Records on January 22.

You can view the striking new album artwork and tracklisting for Leviathan below. For the follow-up to 2018's Beloved Antichrist, Therion were keen not to replicate what they'd done before

"We have done the only thing that was left of all the different angles to explore", explains guitarist and vocalist Christofer Johnsson. "We have decided to give the people what they kept asking for. Leviathan is the first album that we have deliberately packed with Therion hit songs."

Leviathan will be available as a CD jewelcase, CD digipak, Ltd. CD digipak with patch (Ltd. to 500/mailorder only), black vinyl LP, clear vinyl LP (Ltd. to 300), gold vinyl LP (Ltd. to 300/mailorder only) and silver vinyl LP (Ltd. to 600/USA exclusive).

Pre-order Leviathan.

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Therion: Leviathan

1. The Leaf On The Oak Of Far

2. Tuonela

3. Leviathan

4. Die Wellen der Zeit

5. A?i Dah?ka

6. Eye Of Algol

7. Nocturnal Night

8. Great Marquis Of Hell

9. Psalm Of Retribution

10. El Primer Soi

11. Ten Courts Of Deyu

