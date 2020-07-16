Ayreon release two brand new tracks from double album Transitus

Ayreon have released two new tracks from their upcoming double album Transitus.

The first song is titled Get Out! Now! with Arjen Lucassen sharing a lyric video for the track which features former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, guitar virtuoso Joe Satrinai, and Kamelot’s Tommy Karevik.

Ayreon have also released a promo for Hopelessly Slipping Away which sees Karevik joined by Oceans Of Slumber’s Cammie Gilbert.

Both tracks also feature narration from Doctor Who actor Tom Baker.

Ayreon mastermind Lucassen says: “Finally, the time has come to present you the very first full singles and lyric videos of the new Ayreon album Transitus. Yes... singles, plural!

“This album is incredibly diverse so I really couldn’t choose just one track because I wouldn’t want people to get the wrong impression of the overall mood of the album. So we decided to make a video for both an atmospheric track Hopelessly Slipping Away and a rocky track Get out! Now!."

Lucassen continues: “Get Out! Now! is a straightforward and energetic rock track with powerful drums, bass, guitars and Hammond organ. It features the illustrious Dee Snider and Tommy Karevik on vocals, and none other than the legendary Joe Satriani plays a blistering guitar solo.

“In this story Daniel’s intolerant father (Dee) banishes Daniel (Tommy) from his estate for having a forbidden affair with their servant Abby.”

Lucassen adds: “Hopelessly Slipping Away is a haunting track with analog synthesisers and violin, and it slowly builds to an epic climax with marching snares. In this video we see the ghost of Daniel (Tommy) hopelessly trying to reach out to his beloved wife Abby (Cammie) who clearly feels his presence but can’t see or hear him.”

Transitus will be released on September 25 through Music Theories Recordings on 2CD, 2LP gatefold red transparent vinyl, and a 48-page Earbook which includes 5 discs – the album on 2CD, a CD of instrumental versions, a CD of guide vocal versions, and a DVD with will include a behind the scenes video, a 5.1 audio and hi-def stereo mix of the album.

The release will be accompanied by a 28-page graphic novel by artist Felix Vega, which will also be included in the 2LP version.

Ayreon: Transitus

Ayreon: Transitus

CD1

1. Fatum Horrificum (A] Graveyard, B] 1884, C] Daniel And Abby, D] Fatum, E] Why?!, F] Guilty)

2. Daniel’s Descent Into Transitus

3. Listen To My Story

4. Two Worlds Now One

5. Talk Of The Town

6. Old Friend

7. Dumb Piece Of Rock

8. Get Out! Now!

9. Seven Days, Seven Nights



CD2

1. Condemned Without A Trial

2. Daniel’s Funeral

3. Hopelessly Slipping Away

4. This Human Equation.

5. Henry’s Plot

6. Message From Beyond

7. Daniel’s Vision

8. She Is Innocent

9. Lavinia’s Confession

10. Inferno

11. Your Story Is Over!

12. Abby In Transitus

13. The Great Beyond