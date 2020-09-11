Scardust release video for Tantibus II

Israeli progressive wizards Scardust have released a music video for Tantibus II. The track is taken from their new album Strangers, which will be released on October 30th, 2020 via M-Theory Audio.

Tantibus II continues the story of the song Tantibus (the first ever single and video the band officially released, back in 2015) in which the protagonist is stuck within a Sleep Paralysis and is looking for a way out. Tantibus is a word with Latin roots, meaning Nightmare.

“Strangers deals with the concept of being estranged. Written from multiple perspectives, it explores the ways in which people can be estranged from one another, from themselves, from society, from their loved ones and even from their own subconscious," explains vocalist Noa Gruman. "After the overture, which introduces musical themes, the album separates into two parts. Every song from the second part is a mirror image of a parallel song in the first. Each pair of songs tells the story of a pair of strangers. They can be played together as a standalone piece, as individual songs or as part of the album, whatever the listener’s heart desires.”

The album was mixed by Yonatan Kossov and mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Arch Enemy).

Pre-order Strangers.

(Image credit: Scardust)

Scardust: Strangers

01. Overture for the Estranged

02. Break The Ice

03. Tantibus II

04. Stranger

05. Concrete Cages (feat. Patty Gurdy)

06. Over

07. Under

08. Huts

09. Gone

10. Addicted

11. Mist