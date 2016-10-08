Saxon release live Battering Ram video

Saxon have released a live video of their performance of Battering Ram – the title track of their 2015 album.

The clip is lifted from Biff Byford and co’s live package Let Me Feel Your Power which launched across Europe this week and will be issued in North America on October 28.

Let Me Feel Your Power features material recorded in Munich and Brighton, along with bonus material taken from a Chicago show from September 2015. It’ll be the NWOBHM veterans’ 10th live album. They previously issued a clip of Wheels Of Steel.

Let Me Feel Your Power is available in several formats, including DVD/2CD, Blu-Ray/2CD, digital download and a deluxe vinyl version which also includes the Blu-ray and 2CD, and is limited to 1500 copies.

The band are currently working on the follow-up to Battering Ram, and are eyeing a summer 2017 release for the as-yet-untitled album. It’ll feature the track They Played Rock And Roll, which frontman Byford recently reported was a tribute to late Motorhead leader Lemmy.

He said: I’ve finished the lyrics for that, and it will make the album. I asked bassist Nibbs Carter to write me a song that was similar to Motorhead, and he did. I just put some lyrics to it and that’s how it came about.

“It’s about the 80s. It’s about the Bomber tour and Ace Of Spades. That’s when we first met Motorhed – on the Bomber tour we supported them. It’s about that, and the album No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith, and the subsequent 80s scene.”

Saxon will head out on tour across Europe later this month, kicking off the run of shows with 10 dates in the UK and Ireland. Former Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell and his new outfit The Bastard Sons will join them on select dates.

Let Me Feel Your Power

Saxon Let Me Feel Your Power tracklist

Battering Ram (Live In Munich) Motorcycle Man (Live In Munich) Sacrifice (Live In Munich) Destroyer (Live In Munich) Power And The Glory (Live In Munich) 20000Ft (Live In Munich) Devils Footprint (Live In Munich) Heavy Metal Thunder (Live In Munich) Queen Of Hearts (Live In Munich) Princess Of The Night (Live In Munich) Wheels Of Steel (Live In Munich) Denim And Leather (Live In Munich) Crusader (Live In Munich) Eye Of The Storm (Live In Brighton) Battalions Of Steel (Live In Brighton) Requiem (Live In Brighton)

Bonus Tracks

Motorcycle Man (Live In Chicago) Battering Ram (Live In Chicago) This Town Rocks (Live In Chicago) Sacrifice (Live In Chicago) Power And The Glory (Live In Chicago) Solid Ball Of Rock (Live In Chicago) Dallas 1 Pm (Live In Chicago) Heavy Metal Thunder (Live In Chicago) Rock The Nations (Live In Chicago) The Eagle Has Landed (Live In Chicago) Wheels Of Steel (Live In Chicago) Backs To The Wall (Live In Chicago) Just Let Me Rock (Live In Chicago) Strong Arm Of The Law (Live In Chicago) 747 (Strangers In The Night) (Live In Chicago) Princess Of The Night (Live In Chicago) Crusader (Live In Chicago) Denim And Leather (Live In Chicago)

Oct 28: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 29: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 30: Belfast Limelight, UK

Nov 01: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Nov 02: Manchester O2 Ritz, uk

Nov 03: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 05:London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Nov 06: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK

Nov 08: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Nov 09: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 11: Tilburg Poppodium, Netherlands

Nov 13: Zwolle Hedon Zwolle, Netherlands

Nov 14: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 16: Stasbourg la Laiterie Artefact, France

Nov 18: Telds RathausSaal, Austria

Nov 19: Zlin Sportovni Hala Euronics, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Nov 22: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Nov 24: Aarhus VoxHall, Denmark

Nov 25: Odense Musikhuset Posten, Denmark

Nov 26: Amagerbro Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 27: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

Nov 29: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

Nov 30: Ronnby Klub Ronn, Sweden (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

Dec 04: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

Dec 05: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

Dec 06: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

Dec 07: Vienna Simm City, Austria (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

Dec 09: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

Dec 11: Llubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

