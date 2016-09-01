Saxon release live Wheels Of Steel video

NWOBHM icons Saxon have unleashed a live video of Wheels Of Steel. It’s taken from Let Me Feel Your Power, the band’s 10th live album, which is released on October 7.

The album was recorded in Munich in November 2015 and Brighton in January of this year, with bonus material taken from a Chicago show from September last year.

Let Me Feel Your Power will be available in several formats, including DVD/2CDs, Blu-Ray/2CDs, digital download and a deluxe vinyl version which will also include the Blu-Ray and 2CDs, and is limited to 1500 copies.

Track Listing

Battering Ram (Live In Munich)

Motorcycle Man (Live In Munich)

Sacrifice (Live In Munich)

Destroyer (Live In Munich)

Power And The Glory (Live In Munich)

20000Ft (Live In Munich)

Devils Footprint (Live In Munich)

Heavy Metal Thunder (Live In Munich)

Queen Of Hearts (Live In Munich)

Princess Of The Night (Live In Munich)

Wheels Of Steel (Live In Munich)

Denim And Leather (Live In Munich)

Crusader (Live In Munich)

Eye Of The Storm (Live In Brighton)

Battalions Of Steel (Live In Brighton)

Requiem (Live In Brighton)

Bonus Tracks

