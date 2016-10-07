Trending

Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy in acoustic set

By Classic Rock  

Watch Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy perform acoustic set as The Last Hero is released

Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy is seen in a trio of videos performing acoustically to promote the release of fifth album The Last Hero, on sale today.

He delivers Show Me A Leader, Watch Over You and Before Tomorrow Comes in a stripped-down style to mark the arrival of the follow-up to 2013’s Fortress.

Despite the album title, Kennedy said last month: “I don’t consider musicians or songwriters heroes. That’s a term for someone more special.

“As far as trying to be a positive role model or hopefully inspiring people in some way, I don’t take that lightly and try to do the best I can. You can never phone it in because you’ve been given a gift and an opportunity – not only create music but perform it all over the world.

“There’s a responsibility to not let people down and be the best you can. Hopefully, the people listening will pay it forward if they’re inspired – continue that musical passing of the torch.”

Alter Bridge commence a European tour on November 4.

Alter Bridge European tour 2016

With Like A Storm
Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France
Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium
Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands
Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland
Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

With Volbeat, Gojira, Like A Storm
Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK
Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK
Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

With Gojira, Like A Storm
Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany
Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy
Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany
Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland

