Saxon’s Glockler: Lemmy was ill but he worried more about me

Saxon’s Nigel Glockler says late Motorhead icon Lemmy was more concerned about the drummer’s health after his brain operation than his own well-being when the two band’s toured together last summer.

Glockler underwent emergency brain surgery in January last year after suffering a brain aneurysm while on tour, but was back behind the kit just months later.

And he says that although Lemmy clearly wasn’t well at the time, the Motorhead man put his own health woes aside to express his concern for the drummer.

Glockler tells Steel Mill (via KK Downing’s website): “We were really good friends with Lemmy. The guys had known Motorhead for a long time.

“We’ve toured a lot with them down the years, or our paths have crossed at festivals. The final time being last autumn, just before he passed away.

“We toured the US with them that summer and one could see he wasn’t in the best of health. He was such a nice, genuine man. On that tour he was more concerned with my health after the brain operation which really humbled me. Every day he made a point of asking me how I was feeling and was I ok?”

He adds: “It was a terribly sad day when he died but he was so frail towards the end. I know it hit bandmates Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee really hard.”

Saxon will perform at the Lemmy 500 motor race in Sweden on September 24, with Campbell and Dee. Last week, Saxon frontman Biff Byford confirmed that recording sessions for what will be the band’s 22nd album and follow-up to 2015’s Battering Ram had begun.

