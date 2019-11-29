Save up to £220 on tablet computers in the John Lewis Black Friday sale

From catching up with emails, watching films and TV shows, exploring the internet, playing games and chatting with family and friends, tablets have had a huge impact on our lives. They're simple and straightforward to use and sometimes it's hard to remember what we ever did without them.

But if you're looking to either upgrade your existing tablet or perhaps enter the world of tablet tech for the first time, John Lewis have plenty of Black Friday deals for you to peruse.

Top of the pile is this whopping £220 saving on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet. It features an Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, has a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display and also comes with a Black Surface Pro Type Keyboard Cover.

Take a look below at a few more of our top picks this Black Friday.

And don't forget, if you're looking for vinyl, turntables, headphones, deals for music fans, games consoles and a whole lot more, we have you covered.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet: Save £220

Boasting an Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with Pro Type Keyboard Cover, the Surface Pro covers lots of bases. It's now for sale at for £779.View Deal

