Save up to £220 on tablet computers in the John Lewis Black Friday sale

From catching up with emails, watching films and TV shows, exploring the internet, playing games and chatting with family and friends, tablets have had a huge impact on our lives. They're simple and straightforward to use and sometimes it's hard to remember what we ever did without them.
But if you're looking to either upgrade your existing tablet or perhaps enter the world of tablet tech for the first time, John Lewis have plenty of Black Friday deals for you to peruse.
Top of the pile is this whopping £220 saving on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet. It features an Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, has a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display and also comes with a Black Surface Pro Type Keyboard Cover.
Take a look below at a few more of our top picks this Black Friday.
And don't forget, if you're looking for vinyl, turntables, headphones, deals for music fans, games consoles and a whole lot more, we have you covered.
Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.5" Android, 32GB, Wi-Fi: Save £40
Down to £209, this tablet has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and the 8-megapixel rear camera, meaning you’re all set for capturing those special moments and super-selfies.View Deal
Huawei MediaPad T5, Android, Kirin 659 64GB: Save £30
The Huawei MediaPad T5 10 tablet was released this year and contains a Kirin 659 octa-core processor that supports high speed Wi-Fi connections. It's now available for £179.99.View Deal
2019 Apple iPad 10.2", A10, iPadOS, Wi-Fi, 32GB, Gold: Save £50
You can save £50 on this latest Apple iPad and claim up to £225 when you trade your iPad via redemption. The roomy 10.2-inch retina screen gives you plenty of room to work and it's a great size for watching films on the go. It also you supports the Apple Pencil.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet: Save £220
Boasting an Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with Pro Type Keyboard Cover, the Surface Pro covers lots of bases. It's now for sale at for £779.View Deal
