Reparo! Rebuild Hogwarts with this magical early Prime Day deal on the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts castle - save a wand-waving 20%

Amazon Prime Day is only hours away, with the big two-day sale taking place on July 16 & 17. There’s going to be a massive pile of Prime Day Lego deals this week, but before we officially get under way, right now there’s a 20% saving on the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle model, with Amazon casting the Diffindo charm to cut the price down from £409.99 to £326.98.

Lego Hogwarts: Was £409.99, now £326.98

There’s £83 off the price of the massive 6020-piece Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle at Amazon right now. The finished model is packed with detail and includes the Great Hall, Hagrid’s hut, the Whomping Willow and more. Price check: Lego website £409

As you’d expect with a 6020-piece kit, the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle is jam-packed full of details including the Great Hall which comes with buildable ‘stained glass windows’, tables, benches, torches and house banners, while there’s also moving staircases, the Chamber Of Secrets with mini Basilisk, towers, classrooms, turrets and more.

There’s also room for Hagrid’s hut with a small Aragog the spider, buildable pumpkins, and the Whomping Willow with a model of the Weasley’s Flying Ford Anglia car. And as if tall that wasn't enough, the box also contains five boats, and loads of Lego Harry Potter microfigures alongside Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw.

We’re keeping our eyes on all the discounts over Amazon Prime Day and bringing them to you in our Prime Day music deals, Prime Day turntable deals and Prime Day vinyl deals pages so you won’t miss a thing.

Remember, only Prime members will be able to benefit from the Amazon price reductions over the two days of sales, so sign up now to take advantage of all the deals.

Sign up to Prime for FREE

Before you can take full advantage of Amazon's best Prime Day deals you'll need to become a Prime member. Signing up is straightforward and there's currently a 30-day free trial available which will see you through to Prime Day and beyond. After 30 days it's $14.99/£8.99 a month. Prime members benefit from free delivery, access to Prime video and more.