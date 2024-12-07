Savatage announce London Shepherd's Bush Empire show for June

US prog metal legends Savatage have announced further European dates, including a London show at Shepherd's Bush Empire for June 16.

Last week we announced that the band will play their first shows in a decade in South America at Monsters Of Rock in both Brazil and Chile in April before heading to Europe for festival appearances at Holland's Into The Grave, Belgium's Graspop and Barcelona's Rock Fest.

Now the band have added further dates in the UK, Germany, Switzerland and Italy. You can watch a tour trailer below.

“As you can imagine, there are so many special things about these shows that are racing through my mind," says singer Zak Stevens. "We get to play a series of headline shows for the first time in over twenty years that will put us right back in front of all of the unbelievable fans who have given us so many unforgettable memories over the last three decades. Here’s our chance to directly give back to everyone who’s been there supporting us all these years!”

Stevens will be joined by a line-up that includes Johnny Lee Middleton on bass, Chris Caffery on guitar, Al Pitrelli on guitar, Jeff Plate on drums, although sadly original singer Jon Oliva will be sitting these dates out.

“I am very excited for the guys to be doing some shows," says Oliva. "Unfortunately, due to health issues, I will not be able to join the guys for this run. Hopefully, this is just temporary. I will continue working in the studio on new music for the future. These shows will be awesome and I will be working with them to get it all ready for you. I know everyone is going to love it!!! Me and the guys are very excited and ready to kick ass! So from me, thank you all for the support for all these years and we can’t wait to rock you!"

You can see all the current European dates and ticket details below.

Jun 13: NED Leeuwarden Into The Grave Festival

Jun 14: GER Oberhausen Turbinenhalle

Jun 16: UK London Shepherds Bush Empire

Jun 18: SWI Zurich Komplex 457

Jun 19: GER Munich Tonhalle

Jun 22: BEL Dessel Grapop Metal Meeting

Jun 24: ITA Milan Alcatraz

Jun 26: SPA Barcelona Rockfest

Jun 28: GRE Thessaloniki Rockwave Festival

