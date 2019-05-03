Sabaton share hard-hitting video for new single Fields Of Verdun

Sabaton have released a video for their new single Fields Of Verdun.

It’s the first material taken from their upcoming album The Great War, which is set for release on July 19 via Nuclear Blast.

Bassist Pär Sundström says: “We chose Fields Of Verdun to be the first single since we felt it represented the album perfectly – a classic Sabaton metal song which we cannot wait to include in future setlists.

“The story of the battle of Verdun is also very representative of the album since it has all elements that identifies with The Great War.

“Verdun is so much World War One that we decided to hold the first album presentation in this city, inviting journalists from around the world to not just hear the album, but to also understand the story behind it.”

Sundström adds: “It is the first single from the upcoming album even if we just released Bismarck, but that song is not from the upcoming album.

“We decided to write Bismarck outside the album since the story does not connect to World War One and also that it was recorded at a different time.

“The meaning of this song was a tribute to all fans who have contributed over the years by sending us ideas for future songs, please continue with that!”

Earlier this week, Sabaton shared a video of Apocalyptica covering Fields Of Verdun.

Sabaton began recording sessions for the follow-up to 2016’s The Last Stand on November 11, 2018 – exactly 100 years since the end of World War One, and worked with Jonas Kjellgren over the span of the next three months.

The Swedish outfit have live shows planned throughout the summer, including a headline slot at the UK’s Bloodstock Open Air.

Sabaton: The Great War

1. The Future Of Warfare

2. Seven Pillars Of Wisdom

3. 82nd All The Way

4. The Attack Of The Dead Men

5. Devil Dogs

6. The Red Baron

7. Great War

8. A Ghost In The Trenches

9. Fields Of Verdun

10. The End Of The War To End All Wars

11. In Flanders Fields