Watch Sabaton set sail in video for new single Bismarck

Sabaton have released a video for their new standalone single Bismarck.

Given the subject matter, the track won’t appear on the Swedish outfit’s upcoming album The Great War, which will be released on July 19 through Nuclear Blast.

Sabaton explain: “The most requested topic for a Sabaton song ever! The fate of the ship Bismarck is a fascinating story we wanted to write about for a long time, but could not fit into any album.

“We decided to make it as a single release, and as a gift from us to you for being fantastic fans for the past 20 years.

“Thanks to our friends at Wargaming and World Of Warships we can also present it with a truly impressive video, well worthy of this song.

“The talented team at Wargaming could ensure the historical accuracy of the scenes thanks to the models from their award winning game World Of Warships, and the director Matthias Hoene, who won a Golden Lion at Cannes, were able to bring the band and story together.”

Sabaton reveal they actually wrote Bismarck more than a year ago, and add: “Bismarck was a German Battleship and one of the biggest ever built in Europe.

"Commissioned in August 1940 and sunk in May 1941 after an intense hunt in the North Atlantic. You wanted us to write this song, we heard you, and here is our tribute!”

Check out the video below.

The Swedish outfit have live shows planned throughout the summer, including a headline slot at the UK’s Bloodstock Open Air.

Sabaton: The Great War

1. The Future Of Warfare

2. Seven Pillars Of Wisdom

3. 82nd All The Way

4. The Attack Of The Dead Men

5. Devil Dogs

6. The Red Baron

7. Great War

8. A Ghost In The Trenches

9. Fields Of Verdun

10. The End Of The War To End All Wars

11. In Flanders Fields