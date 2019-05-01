Sabaton and Apocalyptica collaborate on new track Fields Of Verdun

Sabaton have shared a video of Apocalyptica covering their track Fields Of Verdun.

The original version of the song will appear on Sabaton’s upcoming album The Great War, which will launch on July 19 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sabaton bassist Pär Sundström says: “I watched Apocalyptica’s show in Madrid last year and I was blown away by the magic atmosphere they created.

“This made me excited to see what these fantastic musicians could do with a Sabaton song! And what would be more fun than to let them record their version of a song not yet released?”

Apocalyptica add: “We have some great news to share. Our friends from Sabaton recently sent us an amazing song from their upcoming album, and we decided to do a cover of it.

“Listen to Fields Of Verdun and get excited for Sabaton’s original version.”

Sabaton began recording sessions for the follow-up to 2016’s The Last Stand on November 11, 2018 – exactly 100 years since the end of World War One, and worked with Jonas Kjellgren over the span of the next three months.

The Swedish outfit have live shows planned throughout the summer, including a headline slot at the UK’s Bloodstock Open Air.

Sabaton: The Great War

1. The Future Of Warfare

2. Seven Pillars Of Wisdom

3. 82nd All The Way

4. The Attack Of The Dead Men

5. Devil Dogs

6. The Red Baron

7. Great War

8. A Ghost In The Trenches

9. Fields Of Verdun

10. The End Of The War To End All Wars

11. In Flanders Fields