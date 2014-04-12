Sabaton release new album trailer

In the lead-up to the new album from the Swedish power-metallers, they've released another new trailer to get us excited
Sabaton will be unleashing their seventh studio album Heroes on 19 May via Nuclear Blast Records. But before that, they’ve just put out a new trailer with frontman Joakim Brodén giving the lowdown on how it was all put together.
The tracklist for Heroes is below:
- Night Witches 2. No Bullets Fly 3. Smoking Snakes 4. Inmate 4859 5. To Hell And Back 6. The Ballad Of Bull 7. Resist And Bite 8. Soldier Of 3 Armies 9. Far From The Fame 10. Hearts Of Iron Pre-order the album on iTunes here.