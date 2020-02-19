Rush’s Permanent Waves to be reissued to mark its 40th anniversary

A 40th anniversary reissue of Rush’s seventh studio album Permanent Waves is to be released on March 27.

The pivotal 1980 record ushered in a new era for the Canadian trio and was released between 1978’s Hemispheres and 1981’s Moving Pictures.

The Super Deluxe box set will be spread across 3LP and 2CD and will also include previously unreleased live material recorded on Rush’s Permanent Waves world tour at the Manchester Apollo, London’s Hammersmith Odeon and the Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis.

The package will also feature a 2015 remaster of the album, which features Rush classics including The Spirit Of Radio, Freewill, Entre Nous and Natural Science.

Along with the music, the box set will come with a 20-page notepad, reproduced from a newly-discovered piece of Le Studio letterhead, two tour programmes: The official 1980 world tour programme and the rare, unofficial Words & Pictures Vol II UK-only tour booklet.

In addition, the super deluxe edition box set will also include a 40-page hardcover book with previously unreleased photos, liner notes, three replica backstage laminates, a 24”x36” poster and three Neil Peart handwritten lyric sheets.

To mark the news, the live version of The Spirit Of Radio recorded in Manchester, England, in 1980, has been released and can be listened to below.

Permanent Waves will also be released on 2CD and 3LP and is now available to pre-order through Amazon and Townsend Music.

Rush: Permanent Waves 40th anniversary Super Deluxe edition

CD1: Permanent Waves - 2015 remaster

1. The Spirit Of Radio

2. Freewill

3. Jacob's Ladder

4. Entre Nous

5. Different Strings

6. Natural Science

CD2: Permanent Waves 1980 World Tour

1. Beneath, Between & Behind (Live in Manchester)

2. By-Tor & The Snow Dog (Live in London)

3. Xanadu (Live in London)

4. The Spirit Of Radio (Live in Manchester)

5. Natural Science (Live in Manchester)

6. The Trees (Live in Manchester)

7. Cygnus X-1 (Live in London)

8. Cygnus X-1 Book II (Live in London)

9. Closer To The Heart (Live in Manchester)

10. Jacob's Ladder (Live in Missouri)

11. Freewill (Live in London)

LP1: Permanent Waves - 2015 remaster

1. The Spirit Of Radio

2. Freewill

3. Jacob's Ladder

4. Entre Nous

5. Different Strings

6. Natural Science

LP2: Permanent Waves 1980 World Tour

1. Beneath, Between & Behind (Live in Manchester)

2. By-Tor & The Snow Dog (Live in London)

3. Xanadu (Live in London)

4. The Spirit Of Radio (Live in Manchester)

5. Natural Science (Live in Manchester)

6. A Passage To Bangkok (Live in Manchester)

7. The Trees (Live in Manchester)

LP3: Permanent Waves 1980 World Tour

1. Cygnus X-1 (Live in London)

2. Cygnus X-1 Book II (Live in London)

3. Closer To The Heart (Live in Manchester)

4. Jacob's Ladder (Live in Missouri)

5. Freewill (Live in London)