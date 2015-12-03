Runrig detail final album and 2016 UK tour

Runrig have announced UK tour to coincide with the release of their 14th and final studio album.

The Scottish Celtic rock outfit issue 11-track effort The Story on January 29 and hit the road in February for a 16-date trek across the UK, starting in Aberdeen on February 10.

After celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2013, the band decided to record one final album. Bassist Rory McDonald says: “This is the band’s last studio recording, a hugely significant milestone for us all and one that we really want to celebrate.”

Producer and multi-instrumentalist Brian Hurren adds: “One of the highlights of the album was being able to go to Prague to record the 32-piece Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. It was an incredible experience and it really helped to bring out the emotion in the songs.”

Percussionist Calum MacDonald says: “There are many stories on the album but none more so than that of the band itself. It’s fair to say that a number of the songs have a definite reflective quality.”

RUNRIG THE STORY UK TOUR 2016

Feb 10: Aberdeen Music Hall

Feb 11: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Feb 12: Dundee Caird Hall

Feb 13: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Feb 16: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Feb 17: Gateshead The Sage

Feb 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Feb 19: Portsmouth Guildhall

Feb 20: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Feb 23: Manchester O2 Apollo

Feb 24: Bristol Colston Hall

Feb 25: Sheffield City Hall

Feb 26: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Feb 27: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Jul 16: Hebridean Celtic Festival

Jul 23: Edinburgh Castle

RUNRIG THE STORY TRACKLIST