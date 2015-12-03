Trending

Runrig detail final album and 2016 UK tour

By Prog  

Scots Celtic rockers issue The Story in January ahead of a widespread run of dates

null

Runrig have announced UK tour to coincide with the release of their 14th and final studio album.

The Scottish Celtic rock outfit issue 11-track effort The Story on January 29 and hit the road in February for a 16-date trek across the UK, starting in Aberdeen on February 10.

After celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2013, the band decided to record one final album. Bassist Rory McDonald says: “This is the band’s last studio recording, a hugely significant milestone for us all and one that we really want to celebrate.”

Producer and multi-instrumentalist Brian Hurren adds: “One of the highlights of the album was being able to go to Prague to record the 32-piece Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. It was an incredible experience and it really helped to bring out the emotion in the songs.”

Percussionist Calum MacDonald says: “There are many stories on the album but none more so than that of the band itself. It’s fair to say that a number of the songs have a definite reflective quality.”

RUNRIG THE STORY UK TOUR 2016

Feb 10: Aberdeen Music Hall
Feb 11: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Feb 12: Dundee Caird Hall
Feb 13: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Feb 16: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Feb 17: Gateshead The Sage
Feb 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Feb 19: Portsmouth Guildhall
Feb 20: Ipswich Regent Theatre
Feb 23: Manchester O2 Apollo
Feb 24: Bristol Colston Hall
Feb 25: Sheffield City Hall
Feb 26: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Feb 27: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Jul 16: Hebridean Celtic Festival
Jul 23: Edinburgh Castle

RUNRIG THE STORY TRACKLIST

  1. The Story
  2. Onar
  3. Rise And Fall
  4. Elegy
  5. Every Beating Heart
  6. The Years We Shared
  7. When The Beauty
  8. 18th July
  9. An-Duigh Ghabh Mi Cuairt
  10. The Place Where The River Runs
  11. Somewhere
See more Prog news