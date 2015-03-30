Royal Thunder stream Crooked Doors album in full

Last week we gave you some new tracks ahead of the new Royal Thunder LP, but because we’re super-nice we’re now streaming the whole album in full for you all!

Keeping it short but sweet, the band say of the new album “May this music be the wood to your fire. Thank you for listening.”

Crooked Doors is released April 6th via Relapse Records and can be pre-ordered here.

And if you like what you hear, the band are touring the States in June. Dates below:

June 5: The Grove, Anaheim, CA June 6: The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA June 8: Roseland Theater, Portland, OR June 9: Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA June 10: Revolution Center, Boise, ID June 12: Wilma Theatre, Missoula, MT June 13: Knitting Factory, Spokane, WA June 14: Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC