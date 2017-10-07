Led Zeppelin: Classic Rock Special Edition - in the shops now!

Are Led Zeppelin the greatest rock’n’roll band of all time? There are those who think so. And there are those who believe the four-piece who swept all before them in the 1970s, inventing Rock with a capital R and leaving a trail of half-believed legends in their wake, were little more than a group of fortunate plagiarists with fancy threads and decent hair.

Either way, Led Zeppelin were always larger than life: from their ground-breaking tours to the stories swirling around manager Peter Grant; from the stunning impact of their live-wire debut to the mid-career shifts that left critics bewildered; from extraordinary triumph to devastating tragedy. Led Zeppelin lived a life like no band before or since.

Contents

The secret UK live debut

When people turned up to a Newcastle ballroom, they expected to see The New Yardbirds. Instead they saw the future of rock’n’roll.

Led Zeppelin I

As the 60s ended, session supremo Jimmy Page put together a band and a plan that would change rock forever – even if it did owe a whole lot to music’s past…

Led Zeppelin II

The making of the second album, recorded and conceived on the road.

Led Zeppelin III

Inspired by Welsh countryside, suffused with folk, acoustic and pastoral music, it was the Zeppelin album that confounded critics but truly brokered their legend.

Led Zeppelin IV

Inside their most admired work – the making of the album that built a legend and annoyed guitar shop workers for decades…

Houses Of The Holy

The sound of Led Zeppelin at the top of their game. How it was made, what it means.

Physical Graffiti

Inside possibly the greatest double album ever made.

Eddie Kramer

Zeppelin’s trusted engineer gives us his side of the story.

Presence

In August 1975, Led Zep were about to begin another huge US tour – then disaster struck. But out of the wreckage climbed Presence, and an album Jimmy Page rates as one of their best.

In Through The Out Door

Geoff Barton on how Led Zeppelin left us with a whimper, rather than a bang.

John Bonham

John Bonham’s drumming powered Led Zep like the engine of a battleship. ‘Bonzo’ was irreplaceable, and his death in 1980 also did for his band.

Peter Grant

The biggest and best interview the Led Zeppelin manager ever gave.

The Oral History

Led Zeppelin fans, friends and insiders on what the greatest rock band of all time meant to them.

Phil Carson

Zep’s tour manager and Atlantic label head looks back on the days of thunder.

Life After Led Zeppelin

What Page, Plant and Jones did next – and the tracks every Zep fan should own.

The Jimmy Page Interview

Back in 2007, in the build up to the Led Zeppelin reunion gig, Classic Rock sat down for an exclusive two-part audience with the man himself.

The Reunion – reviewed

Led Zeppelin reunited and we were there – the first review of the show of the decade.

Jimmy Page: a tribute

Fellow guitarists and musicians doff their cap to Zep’s songwriter, guitarist, producer and driving force.

Where now for Led Zeppelin?

Promoting Celebration Day, the members of Zep looked back and forward. Is this the end?

