Rosalie Cunningham shares new video for Ride On My Bike

Rosalie Cunningham has shared her first video from her forthcoming debut album. You can watch the video for the infectious, summery psych prog of Ride On MY Bike below.

“It may be stating the bloody obvious here but I do really love riding my bike," Cunningham laughingly tells Prog. "I do a lot of writing in my head whilst cycling and much of this song came from those moments. I wanted to create something ludicrously fun for the video and i’d say we achieved that. Louis (director), my partner Rosco and I threw a hundred silly ideas into the hat, got down to some serious arts and crafts, then met up in Southend with a camera, a green screen and a sense of adventure. It was a magical day!"

Cunningham's self-titled solo album is released through Cherry Red on next Friday, July 26. She will be playing the following live shows in July and August:

Southend Railway Hotel - July 23

Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms - 24

Leicester The Musician - 25

York The Fulford Arms - 26

Manchester Night People - 27

Stoke-On-Trent Eleven - 30

Wolverhampton Gifford Arms - 31

Bristol The Fleece - August 1

Winchester The Railway Inn - 2

London The Lexington - 3

Ticket details can be found at Cunningham's website.