Roger Waters releases video for his 'dark' new version of Comfortably Numb

Roger Waters has reworked the Pink Floyd classic Comfortably Numb as a new dark version which you can watch a brand new video below.

The track, originally on Pink Floyd's 1980 album The Wall, was re-recorded by Waters as an opening for his current This is Not A Drill tour. The new version sidesteps David Gilmour's famous guitar solos from the original, and features Gus Seyffert (bass, synth, percussion, vocals), Joey Waronker (drums), Dave Kilminster (vocals), Jonathan Wilson (harmonium, synth, guitar and vocals), Jon Carin (synth, vocals), Shanay Johnson (vocals), Amanda Belair (vocals) Robert Walter (organ/piano) andNigel Godrich (strings, amp and backing vocal alongside Waters.

"During Lockdown I made a demo of a new version of Comfortably Numb as an opener for our new show This Is Not A Drill," Waters explains. "I pitched it a whole step down, in A Minor, to make it darker and arranged it with no solos, except over the outro chord sequence, where there is a heartrendingly beautiful female vocal solo from Shanay Johnson, one of our new singers."

The accompanying video was produced and directed by Sean Evans.

Waters will play three UK shows as part of his European and UK leg of the This Is Not A Drill tour next May, appearing at Birmingham on May 31 at the Utilita Arena, before moving on to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on June 2 and performing at London’s The O2 on June 6.

Get tickets (opens in new tab).