Roger Waters releases new track Smell The Roses

Roger Waters has released a stream of his new track Smell The Roses.

It will feature on the former Pink Floyd man’s upcoming album Is This The Life We Really Want? which will launch on June 2 via Columbia Records. It will be Waters’ first studio album since 1992’s Amused To Death.

A statement about the record reads: “Roger Waters’ last studio album Amused To Death was a prescient study of popular culture, exploring the power of television in the era of the First Gulf War.

“The long-awaited follow-up, 2017’s Is This The Life We Really Want?, is an unflinching commentary on the modern world and uncertain times.

“Waters’ forthcoming LP serves as a natural successor to classic Pink Floyd albums such as Animals and The Wall.”

The album was produced and mixed by Nigel Godrich. Joining Waters and Godrich on the record are Gus Seyffert, Jonathan Wilson, Joey Waronker, Roger Manning, Lee Pardini, Lucius, Jessica Wolfe and Holly Proctor.

See the tracklist and album cover below, along with a full list of Waters’ Us + Them tour dates.

Roger Waters Is This The Life We Really Want? tracklist

When We Were Young Déjà Vu The Last Refugee Picture That Broken Bones Is This The Life We Really Want? Bird In A Gale The Most Beautiful Girl Smell The Roses Wait For Her Oceans Apart Part Of Me Died

May 26: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

May 28: KFC Yum! Center, KY

May 30: St louis Scottrade Center, MO

Jun 01: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jun 03: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jun 07: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Jun 12: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Jun 14: Phoenix Gila River Arena, AZ

Jun 16: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Jun 20: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Jun 21: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Jun 24: Seattle Tacoma Dome, WA

Jul 03: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jul 06: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jul 11: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jul 13: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

Jul 16: Atlanta Infinite Energy Arena, GA

Jul 18: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Jul 20: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Jul 22: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 23: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 26: St paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 02: Detroit The Palace Of Auburn Hills, MI

Aug 04: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Aug 08: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 09: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 07: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 11: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 12: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 15: Uniondale Nassau Coliseum, NY

Sep 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Sep 27: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 28: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 02: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Oct 03: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Oct 06: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Oct 10: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Oct 16: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Oct 24: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Oct 28: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Roger Waters Quiz