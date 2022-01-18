Robert Reed releases video for the emotive Sedlinger's Song

Robert Reed has released a new video for the emotive Sedlinger's Song, which you can watch below. The song features Welsh vocalist Angaharad Rees, plus Simon Phillips on drums and Nightwish multi-instrumentalist Troy Donockley.

It's taken from The Ringmaster Part Two which will be released on February 4. The album completes the Ringmaster story that was started by the October 2021 release of The Ringmaster Part One.

“Having over 100 mins of music for these albums, I’m glad that I decided to release them in two parts," says Reed. "I thought it essential for the listener to have adequate time to digest part one, which is a lot to take in, and then have the anticipation for part two without having to wait years for a follow-up.

I really thought it important for the tracks to have their own titles and identities this time, rather than having say Sanctuary IV Part 2 which would eventually get confusing. I had some messages from people who weren’t aware that The Ringmaster was the next instalment in the Sanctuary series, but I’m pretty sure they’re clued into it now.”

The album is available in a three disc edition (2CD/DVD) and includes a stunning 5.1 surround mix, interview and promo videos and a second audio disc with bonus tracks and a complete mix of the album by Tom Newman. Both parts are also available as a four CD and two DVD set.

Get The Ringmaster Part One.

Pre-order The Ringmaster Part Two.

You can buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine here.