Nightwish's Troy Donockley picks his favourite prog album of all time

We sat down with Nightwish multi-instrumentalist Troy Donockley and asked him to choose his favourite prog album of all time.

"I think it's a toss up between Wish You Were Here and Ommadawn by Mike Oldfield," Donockley agonises over making the choice. "At a push... Arggghhh... I'll probably change my mind in ten minutes as well. My band mate Marko (Hietala, Nightwish bassist) is a huge Jethro Tull fan so we do tend to bang on about this kind of stuff.

You can see which album Donockley opts for in the video below. Nightwish recently released their latest album Human. :II: Nature, although touring plans are currently on hold. Nightwish bassist Hietala also released a solo album earlier this year, describing Pyre Of The Black Heart as "hard prog."

Donockley is also working on a new Aurti album with Nightwish band mate Thomas Holopainen and Finnish vocalist Johanna Kurkela (who's also Holopainen's wife).

