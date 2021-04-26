Tom Newman announces follow up to 1997 classic The Faerie Symphony

Legendary Mike Oldfield producer Tom Newman has announced he will release a follow-up to his acclaimed 1977 solo album The Faeire Symphony. The Faerie Symphony II will be released through Tigermoth Records on May 30.

Newman has released a video for the track Sad Sing, which forms part of an additional EP Dance Of The Stems, which will be released at the same time as the album, and which you can watch below.

"This piece of work, coming as it does, closer to the happy, secure closing of my life, than at the dim insecure beginning, somehow, now to me, seems to represent a fairly accurate précis of the world as it might feel to many of my contemporaries," says Newman. "I am open to feedback and constructive criticism, no holds barred, but it must be remembered that this album is not intended to be comfortable, predictable or commercial!"

The original album features in Steven Wilson’s Top 10 Concept Albums You May Have Missed. Newman was instrumental in the early birth of Virgin Records and worked on several of their acts including Gong and Henry Cow, before co-producing Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells, with whom he went on to produce many albums including Platinum, Amarok and Tubular Bells II.

The Faerie Symphony II features guest appearances by Jade Warrior's Jon Field and Magenta's Robert Reed, who has worked with Newman on his Sanctuary series of releases.

The Dance Of The Stems EP features re workings of songs from his first original solo album Fine Old Tom and Faeirie Symphony, along with a new song Shenandoah, and a special 20-minute version of Dance Of The Theena Shee.

Pre-order The Faerie Symphony II and Dance Of The Stems.