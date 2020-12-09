Robert Berry releases video for new single A Fond Farewell

Robert Berry's 3.2 project, itself a continuation of the band 3 that he was in alongside Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer in 1988, have released a video for A Fond Farewell. The track is taken from the upcoming 3.2 album Third Impression which will be released through Frontiers Records on February 12. You can check out the new video, album artwork and tracklisting below.

"It can be difficult for an artist to pick which song from an album should be released first,” says Berry. “The choice made by Frontiers made complete sense. Not only because of the current state of the world, but also for reasons that true fans of 3.2 will understand, A Fond Farewell is the perfect launch for the final works started with 3.”

Third Impression also features Never, the last piece of music Berry worked with Keith Emerson on.

“Being left with Never, the final song that Keith and I worked on, weighed heavily on me,” explains Berry. “It was as if my friend was still here as we had this song unreleased to the world. It was a big and powerful piece of music, but was too long to fit on The Rules Have Changed. However, the more I listened to it, the more it brought me back to the many conversations Keith and I had about style and where 3's sound may have headed. I am so proud of these 3.2 albums and my time in 3. Playing with Keith was, and will remain, the best experience of my musical life.”

Pre-order Third Impression.

(Image credit: Frontiers Records)

3.2: Third Impression

1. Top Of The World

2. What Side You’re On

3. Black Of Night

4. Killer Of Hope

5. Missing Piece

6. A Bond Of Union

7. The Devil Of Liverpool

8. Emotional Trigger

9. A Fond Farewell

10. Never