Keith Emerson Contributions To Appear On New Robert Berry Album

3.2 - The Rules Have Changed One By One

Powerful Man

The Rules Have Changed

Our Bond

What You're Dreaming Now

Somebody's Watching

This Letter

Your Mark On The World

The last musical project that Keith Emerson was involved with prior to his death in 2016 is to see the light of day.

Robert Berry, the US singer/multi-instrumentalist will release a new album, The Rules Have Changed, under the band name 3.2. This is a direct reference to the band 3 that he was in alongside Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer in 1988. Like Emerson, Lake & Powell, 3 was supposed to carry on in the general style of ELP in the absence of one of the original members. The resultant album, 1988's To The Power Of Three, and after some live dates in America, the group disbanded a year later.

It now transpires that Berry and Emerson had been in conversation about working on a new 3 project following interest from Italian label Frontiers.

“Keith and I developed together a vision of what the new album would be like, explains Berry. “There were many times over the past 30 years since 3 had come out that Keith either played on a session for me or we just talked on the phone. The new album consists of some past 3 writing from 1988, some newly written last efforts from Keith, and some songs written exclusively by me after Keith’s death."

3.2's The Rules Have Changed is being touted as a reboot of the original 3 project. You can hear a preview of the album in the track Somebody's Watching below. The album will be released on August 10 on Frontiers.

“Every second I worked on writing, recording, and performing those songs I had one thing on my mind,” says Berry. “The phrase... ‘What would Keith do’... drove me, it guided me, it consumed my creativity. It was so important to me to fulfill our vision for this album. I believe Keith worked through me. I especially felt him with me when I did the solos. The songs we had worked on together but the solos were to be improvised while recording. You will hear his flare coming through on the solos. The solos are played by me, but, at the same time, also by him. I would never say I was even close to being the player Keith was. But I believe you can hear his spirit in the sound and in my playing. I am so proud of this album. I can’t help but think somehow he is proud of the results too.”