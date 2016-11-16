Watch Rob Zombie declare End Of Rock And Roll

Shock-rock icon Rob Zombie has released a video for his track Get Your Boots On! That’s The End Of Rock And Roll.

It’s taken from his latest album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser, which was launched in April.

Zombie was recently at the centre of controversy with John Carpenter, after the fellow movie-maker and musician called him a “piece of shit” in connection with comments made about his remake of Carpenter’s Halloween.

But Zombie later reported the problem had been resolved in a brief phone call, saying: “We talked for literally one minute and it was all good.

“It was just some misunderstanding and I said, ‘That’s not it at all, John – this is how I feel about that.’

“He was like, ‘Okay, no problem, let’s put it behind us.’”

Zombie recently completed a brief European tour.

Zombie’s released his latest film 31 across Europe last month and he said he had something completely different up his sleeve for a future project.

He said: “The project that’s been percolating for a long time is the Groucho Marx project – and that script is finished. I didn’t write it, but the script is finished. I just got it last week.

“I’m gonna start going out to actors and people, so that should be the next movie. Something else could pop up before then, but as of right now that is what’s gearing up to be the next movie.”

"I was so high my doll started talking to me": The confessions of Rob Zombie