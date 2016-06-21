White Zombie ex Sean Yseult says Rob Zombie solo album was 'a slap in the face'

Former White Zombie bassist Sean Yseult recalls feeling like Rob Zombie’s debut solo album was a “slap in the face” after the band split in 1997.

She recalls that she, frontman Rob Zombie and guitarist Jay Yuenger had agreed to meet up after a year apart to discuss making more music – but she says that Zombie declined reunion plans and issued his 1998 debut Hellbilly Deluxe soon afterwards.

Yseult tells One On One With Mitch Lafon: “First of all, I knew that we were breaking up – it wasn’t a big surprise – but it was a little bit of a slap in the face to me and Jay. After one year, we were supposed to be taking a break, and then we were going to have a call and talk about getting back together and making a record.

“I knew that we weren’t getting back together, but Jay and I both said, ‘We have more riffs. We’d love to write some more music.’ And Rob kept saying, ‘No, no, no. I think we’re done.’”

She continues: “What are you gonna say? You can’t tell the singer that he has to sing. Even though our manager told Jay and I that we should go on and continue on with White Zombie and get a new singer, we both refused that.

“But the slap in the face was that Rob’s solo record came out, like, the next day – so he spent that year making a record, knowing that White Zombie wasn’t going to be a band again. But, like, who cares? I didn’t care. I moved to New Orleans. I knew that we’d already broken up anyway.”

Earlier this month record label Numero issued White Zombie’s It Came From NYC box set, which includes out-of-print EPs and LPs and a hardback book. The 39 tracks were remastered by Yseult.

Meanwhile, Rob Zombie will kick off his North American tour with Korn next month.

